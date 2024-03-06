Fire breaks out at Turbhe bus depot in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Turbhe bus depot in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, said authorities.

Many buses parked at the depot were seen engulfed in the fire.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot.

The details about the extent of the destruction caused by the fire or whether there were any casualties involved are yet to be known.

The authorities are also investigating the cause of the fire. More information is awaited. (ANI)

