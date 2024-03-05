Mumbai, March 5: A shocking incident of dogs being poisoned to death has come to light from Mumbai's Powai area. The police recently registered a case against unknown people for allegedly feeding poisonous food to four stray dogs in Powai. Police officials said that poisonous food was fed to four stray dogs at the society gate in Powai. This resulted in the killing of three dogs.

The incident came to light when a woman from the society alerted the police, reports the Hindustan Times. However, by the time police reached the spot, one dog died. Post this, cops rushed all four stray dogs to a veterinary hospital in Parel where two more dogs were declared dead. Meanwhile, the fourth stray dog is undergoing treatment. Mumbai Rabies Elimination Project: BMC Launches Comprehensive Stray Dog Vaccination Drive To Protect Public Health and Promote Well-Being of Stray Dogs.

The complainant identified as Treeja Tekekara (35), said that the incident occurred on Saturday evening, March 2. She told cops that she saw from her window an unknown person feeding food to the four dogs near the gate. She further said that Saurabh Yadav, the building's security guard called her and said that the dogs had become restless after eating the food.

Tekekara reached the spot and found one female dog motionless. On checking the dog, she found her dead. Tekekara then put another dog and rushed the animal to a hospital which was closed. When she came back, she saw another dog panting under a car. Post this, she called and alerted the police. Cops reached the spot and rushed all four dogs to the veterinary hospital. Dogs Attack Postman in Mumbai's Powai Area, Security Guard Shooes Canines Away; CCTV Video of Dog Attack Surfaces.

However, three dogs died. Another dog is undergoing treatment at the Parel Medical College. "The dog may have been fed poisonous food by the stranger. So those dogs have died after eating it," the complainant said. She also said that she learned about the death of four more dogs in the neighbourhood.

