India News | Fire Breaks out at Two Commercial Properties in Noida

Noida (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Fire broke out at two commercial properties in different areas of Noida early on Monday, officials said.

Around 2 am, a fire was reported at a mattress-manufacturing firm's four-storey building in Phase 3 area of the city, a police official said.

Also Read | India Climbs to 7th Place Among Countries Worst Hit by Coronavirus in the World With 1,90,535 COVID-19 Cases.

“Fire in the lower half of the building has been contained, while fire-fighting is underway in the upper half of the building. Fire tenders are at work,” the official told PTI around 9:45 am.

The other incident was reported around 2.30 am from a sanitiser-making company's office in Phase 2 area of the city, another police official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Post-Mortem Reveals 4-Year-Old Girl Was Raped Before Being Killed in Chhatarpur.

“The fire was caused by a short circuit,” the official said.

Fire tenders were at work at the site and the blaze has “almost been doused”, the official added.

Further details were awaited in both the cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)