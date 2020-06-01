India Climbs to 7th Place Among Countries Worst Hit by Coronavirus in the World With 1,90,535 COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 1: The total number of coronavirus cases in India is now at 1,90,535. According to the Worldometers, the country is now in seventh place among the other countries in the world. The country reported a spike of 8,392 new coronavirus cases and 230 deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday morning. India’s COVID-19 Count Mounts to 1,90,535 With 8,392 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 5,394.

Among the total cases, 93,322 are active cases, 91,819 have cured, discharged and migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers. The death toll, on the other hand, is now at 5,164. India has now crossed France and Germany in terms of the total number of cases. Ahead of India in the sixth place is Italy with a total of 232,997 cases. United Kingdom is in fifth place with 274,762 cases and Spain has a total of 286,509 cases in the country.

Brazil and Russia are at the second and third place in the chart on worldometers with a total of 514,992 and 405,843 cases respectively. USA tops the chart with a total of 1,837,170 cases.

India Climbs to 7th Place Among Countries Worst Hit by Coronavirus in the World:

Total coronavirus cases tally (Photo Credits: Worldometer)

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with 67,655 coronavirus cases so far. With 89 fatalities on Sunday, the state death toll has touched 2,286. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai region shot above the 51,000-mark on Sunday. Lockdown 5.0 kickstarted from today with a slew of relaxations in order to kickstart the economy which has come to a grinding halt.