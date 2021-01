Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): A two-storey building gutted in fire in Seobag area of Kullu district on Saturday evening.

"There were 16 rooms in the building and their ceilings were made of timber," a fire official said.

More details are awaited. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

