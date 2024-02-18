Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a house due to a short circuit, in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh, in which five people sustained injuries, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, Fire Service Operator (FSO), the fire service vehicle reached the spot on time to douse the fire.

"We received information at 11:45 pm on Saturday, that a house in the area had caught fire. Upon receiving the alert, the fire service vehicle was promptly dispatched to the scene for emergency firefighting," Sunil Kumar Singh said.

"The incident occurred when some individuals were filling turpentine in containers; in the midst of this, a sudden fire broke out due. It had rapidly taken a massive form. The fire service vehicle gained control over the fire and proceeded with further investigation," he added.

The cause of the fire was a short circuit.

"During the investigation, we learned that five individuals were injured in the incident and the cause of the fire was a short circuit. The victims were admitted to the hospital for treatment," Sunil Kumar Singh said.

A doctor provided insights into the individual's situation.

"Five people have arrived in critical condition due to a fire explosion. They said they were injured as their house caught fire. Three of them have been admitted to the hospital, while the treatment of the other two is underway. The situation is currently stable," the doctor said. (ANI)

