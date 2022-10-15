Gurugram, Oct 15 (PTI) A major fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit at Binola village here during the early hours of Saturday, a fire official said.

More than a dozen fire engines have been pressed into service but the blaze is yet to be contained, the official added.

Also Read | 'Pakistani' Caller Threatens To Kill SBI Chairman, Blow Up Bank's Headquarters in Mumbai; Police Launch Probe.

The fire broke out around 4.30 am.

Fire engines from IMT, Manesar, Sector 37, Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar stations have been rushed to the industrial area. A police team has also reached the spot.

Also Read | #Canada Confirmed 20,002 New #Covid19 Cases for the Week Ending October 8, Raising … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Our team is on the job and we hope to control the blaze soon," said fire official Rajbir Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)