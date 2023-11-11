Kolkata, November 11: A fire broke out in a building at the congested Chandni Chowk in central Kolkata on Saturday. On receiving word of the blaze, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after evacuating residents from the building. Firefighting teams were seen rolling out hose pipes to douse the fire.

Sudipto Bith, divisional officer, Fire Services Department, South Kolkata division, said, "Two fire engines were sent earlier after we received word of the incident. We later rushed three more engines to bring the blaze under control at the earliest. There is a long line of shops in the complex and the fire broke out on the first floor. However, we managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread further." Kolkata Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Building in Chandni Chowk, Multiple Fire Tenders on Scene.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out in a building in Chandni Chowk in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/pSJS32tSrb — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

A thick layer of smoke was seen billowing out of the dilapidated building housing both residential and commercial blocks. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, according to officials. Howrah Fire: Blaze Erupts in Warehouse Located Next to Petrol Pump in Shibpur Forsa Road, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Panic gripped the area after the incident and the exact cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained at the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

