New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building at the Ballimaran area of Old Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, four fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot, and the dousing operation is underway.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Major Relief for Employees and Pensioners As Government Confirms New Panel Formation, Restoration of Old Pension Scheme on Agenda.

The reason of the incident and casualty has not been revealed so far.

"Fire broke out in a Building at Ballimaran area, four fire tendors are on the spot, dousing operation underway, more details awaited," the DFS said in a statement.

Also Read | Gariaband Encounter: 10 Maoists, Including Senior Leader, Killed; 26 Arrested in Chhattisgarh.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on September 9, five people were injured after the compressor of an air-conditioner exploded at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving a call. The injured were taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)