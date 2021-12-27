Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a makeshift market in Trikuta Nagar in Jammu on Sunday night, however, the cause of the fire is not known yet.

"About 50-60 (jhuggis) were here...I returned from work and saw a massive fire. Everything is burnt," said Vivek, a daily wager.

Former MLC Vikram Randhawa said that the fire was reported around 9 pm.

"The market closes by 8 pm. The area has around 70-75 shops, which sells things like clothes, and has some eateries," he said.

Efforts to douse the fire were on as some fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

