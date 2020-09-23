Noida (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in the office of a private firm in Noida.

The fire was reported around 6.15 pm from the firm located in the industrial Sector 59, said fire officials, adding that fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame.

“Fire tenders have been pressed into service and local police are also at the site where relief operations are underway,” a police official said at 7 pm.

There was no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the blaze, the police said.

Further details awaited.

