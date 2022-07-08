New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in a pizza outlet in central Delhi's Janpath area on Friday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 6.18 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | ED Issues Notice to Amnesty India, CEO Aakar Patel; Imposes Rs 61.72 Crore Penalty Under FEMA.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)