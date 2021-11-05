New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A fire broke out in a servants' quarter at the residence of Doordarshan director at Shahjahan Road in the national capital on Friday, said fire officials.

The call about the fire was received at 2 am and a total of six people were rescued from the house, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Permits Class 10 Students With Grace Marks To Seek Admission for Diploma Courses at Polytechnics.

As per fire officials, as many as four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to the fire officials, the domestic articles kept in the servants' quarter on the ground floor of the house of Doordarshan director Mahender Singh had caught fire.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Manage To Flee After Brief Gunfight With Security Forces in Srinagar.

Two people were rescued by locals before the fire department reached the spot, the other four people were rescued by the firemen and a woman was shifted to RML hospital.

The case has been handed over to Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Dharmender of Tilak Marg Police Station.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)