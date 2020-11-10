Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): A fire broke out here in a slum area of Topsia in Kolkata on Tuesday.

As many as six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

