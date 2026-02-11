Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Universal Pictures has officially set a May 19, 2028, release date for a new instalment of 'The Mummy', with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz confirmed to return to the franchise that defined turn-of-the-century adventure cinema.

After months of negotiations, the studio has closed deals with Fraser and Weisz to reprise their iconic roles as Rick and Evelyn O'Connell, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Did Sunita Ahuja Hint at Reconciliation With Husband Govinda in Emotional Throwback Post?.

Universal Pictures also confirmed the news on their official social media handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUlwxp-Du_s/

Also Read | Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt? Sitar Maestro Expected To Enter Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' House.

The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking duo known as Radio Silence. With agreements now finalised, Universal announced Tuesday that the film will open wide in theatres in May 2028.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. However, it is confirmed that Fraser and Weisz will return as the adventurous couple first introduced in 1999's 'The Mummy,' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fraser headlined the trilogy released between 1999 and 2008, while Weisz appeared in the first two films.

The screenplay for the upcoming feature has been written by David Coggeshall, whose previous credits include 'The Family Plan' and 'Orphan: First Kill.'

Producing duties will be handled by Sean Daniel, who produced the original films alongside his late partner James Jacks.

William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce through Project X Entertainment.

The trio have frequently collaborated with Radio Silence, including on the recent Scream films and Universal's vampire horror movie 'Abigail.'

Fraser, along with Hivemind's Jason F. Brown and Denis Stewart, will serve as executive producers.

The project is being overseen at the studio level by executive vice president of production development Jay Polidoro and director of production development Jacqueline Garell.

Directed and co-written by Stephen Sommers, 1999's 'The Mummy' revitalised Universal's classic monster legacy by blending action-adventure, romance and horror with an Indiana Jones-style flair.

Set in 1920s Egypt, the film followed treasure hunter Rick O'Connell and librarian Evelyn Carnahan as they accidentally awakened a powerful ancient high priest.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film grossed over USD 422.5 million worldwide and launched a franchise that became one of Universal's most reliable properties in the early 2000s.

The franchise expanded with two sequels, a prequel titled 'The Scorpion King' featuring Dwayne Johnson, an animated series, and even a popular theme park ride. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)