Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, an official said on Thursday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse of the blaze.

According to official, dousing operation is underway and no casualties in the incident have been reported.

"A fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The reason behind the train catching fire is unclear. Four fire tenders have reached the spot. The electric connection has been shut down in that area and that route has been shut down for other trains too," said Prasant Dhal, Fire Officer, Dhenkanal.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

