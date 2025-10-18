Sirhind (Punjab) [India], October 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa express in Punjab on Saturday morning, said the Ministry of Railways.

"A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. No casualties were reported. Fire has been extinguished," as per the Ministry

More details are awaited (ANI)

