Visual of forest fire erupting near Kodaikanal hills in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. (Photo/ANI)

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): Fire continues to rage in the forest area of Perumal hills near Kodaikanal in the Dindigul district on Sunday afternoon.

Forest officials are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

No harm done to the wildlife here, say Dindigul district forest department official.

On Thursday, it was reported that parts of a forest area near Kodaikanal hills in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district caught fire.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

