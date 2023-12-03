Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) A fire gutted the godown of a paper cup manufacturing factory in Diva in Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said.

No one was hurt in the blaze that took place at 7am in Khidkali, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The fire destroyed machinery. It was doused in two hours. A probe is on to find out the cause of the blaze," he added.

