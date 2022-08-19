Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): Fire broke out in shops in the Sultanpora Kandi area in Baramulla late Wednesday night.

On information, police officials rushed to the spot. Several fire tenders are at the spot to put the fire under control.

Also Read | Kuldeep Raj Gupta Dies at 87: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leader.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Hikes Windfall Profit Tax on Export of Diesel to Rs 7 Per Litre, Aviation Turbine Fuel; Cuts Tax on Domestic Crude Oil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)