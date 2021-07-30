Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) A blaze erupted at a godown in Kolkata's Ultadanga area on Friday, a Fire Department official said.

However, nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at the establishment on Canal East Road around 5 AM, he said.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them over an hour to douse the blaze, the official said.

It is yet to be ascertained what sparked the fire and how much damage was caused by it, he said.

"The blaze might have been caused by an electrical short-circuit following heavy rain on the previous day but further investigation is underway, and the cooling process is on," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)