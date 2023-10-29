Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) Three godowns were gutted in a fire that erupted in a complex in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in a godown, which had drums containing chemicals, at a complex in Rahnal around noon, civic disaster management officer Sakib Kharbe said.

The fire spread to two adjacent godowns where yarn cones and scrap materials were stored, he said.

While no one was injured in the incident, the three godowns were completely gutted, the official said.

Four fire engines, including three from Bhiwandi and one from the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control by 4.30 pm, he said.

Due to the presence of the drums containing chemicals, the surroundings were engulfed in thick smoke and a foul smell pervaded the area.

The cooling operations are underway and the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

