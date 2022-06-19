Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 16-floor residential building in north Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said, adding that 11 people were later safely rescued from the premises and no one was injured.

The fire control room got a call around 12.25 am about the blaze in 'Dheeraj Savera' building located in Borivli suburb, the said.

The blaze erupted in two flats on the building's 14th floor and their scared residents then rushed to the 15th floor to save themselves, the official from the fire control room said.

Seven fire engines, eight jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Three women and eight other people (residents of flats affected by the fire) were safely rescued from the building. No one was injured," the official said.

The blaze was completely doused by around 6.30 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

