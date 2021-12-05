Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing plastic pearls here in Maharashtra on Sunday, a civic official said.

Also Read | SBI Invites Bids to Sell NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power With Dues Over Rs 4,100 Crore.

There was no casualty, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Also Read | India Reports 8,895 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,796 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.35%.

The fire broke out around 7 am in the ground-plus-one-storey unit, located at Gautam Compound in Bhiwandi town, completely gutting the structure, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.40 am, the official said, adding that cooling operation was underway.

The cause of the fire is still not known, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)