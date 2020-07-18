Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon on the terrace of Killick Nixon Studio in suburban Chandivali, a civic official said.

Scrap material stored on the terrace was gutted in the fire which broke out around 3.50 pm.

The Studio is located on Saki Vihar Road, the official said.

Fire brigade vehicles put out the blaze quickly and nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI

