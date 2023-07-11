Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 11 (PTI) Power generation at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station's 800 MW Unit - 2 at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh has been disrupted following a fire accident on Tuesday, police said.

Around 9.40 AM, some pieces of coal fell off the conveyor belt and caught fire, they said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Begin Poll Preparedness in Maharashtra Soon.

"The dropped pieces of coal led to sparks and fire but there were no casualties or injuries," a Krishnapatnam Port police official told PTI.

He said fire fighters from Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Company (AP GENCO) and Krishnapatnam doused the flames within half-an-hour.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s Government Transfers Rs 1,005 Crore to Over 51 Lakh Pensioners Through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Meanwhile, the power plant's chief engineer Kanta Rao said that coal feeding to one of its three units (Unit-2) ceased due to the fire and power supply will be disrupted for next three days.

The officials are estimating the extent of damage now and will try their best to restore Unit-2 within two days, he added.

Though power generation will be affected due to one unit going out of operation, Rao said there was no cause for worry as peak summer power consumption has lapsed. Other power stations will ramp up generation to cover the shortfall, he said.

With three 800 MW units, Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station has a power generation capacity of 2,400 MW.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)