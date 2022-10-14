Gurugram, Oct 14 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing factory in this district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The fire officials said no casualty was reported in the incident but furniture items worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and the fire was controlled after more than five hours of effort. A short circuit likely caused the fire, an official said.

According to the fire official, the fire broke out at the three-storey furniture manufacturing factory, located in Baigumpur Khataula village, around 2.15 am on Friday. The fire started in the electric panel on the ground floor and it spread rapidly.

The fire quickly spread to the first and second floors. After getting information, 15 fire tenders from Udyog Vihar, Sector 29, Bhim Nagar, Sohna and sector 37 fire stations reached the spot.

A police team also reached the scene of the fire.

"The fire was brought under control in more than five hours. The fire spread quickly due to furniture items. The cause of the fire is said to be short circuit but it is a matter of investigation", said Rajbir Singh, fire officer of Sector 37 fire station.

