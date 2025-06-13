Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has reported substantial progress in their efforts to control the fire aboard the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which has been ablaze in the Arabian Sea, approximately 42 nautical miles off the coast of Beypore, Kerala.

In a post on X on Thursday, the ICG stated that it has successfully air-dropped 4,000 kilograms of dry chemical powder (DCP) to combat the metal fire in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, the vessel, which caught fire off the Kerala coast on June 9, continues to drift southeast within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), approximately 42 nautical miles from Beypore, Kerala.

The vessel was carrying 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of fuel and hundreds of containers, including hazardous cargo, posing a serious risk to the marine environment and regional shipping routes.

Seven ICG ships remain on the scene, continuing their efforts in firefighting, boundary cooling, and search and rescue (SAR) operations for the four missing crew members. The ICG further reported that no oil spills or sheens have been reported.

ICG's relentless 24/7 operations, despite unfavourable sea conditions, have ensured that the vessel is now held safely away from the coast, mitigating the threat of an oil spill or other marine disasters. a testament to the effectiveness of the boundary cooling and firefighting measures implemented by the ICG. (ANI)

