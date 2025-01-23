Davos, January 23: At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, shared his insights on the H-1B visa policy and its implications for India. Addressing concerns about the potential impact of U.S. immigration policies under Donald Trump's administration, Lokesh in an exclusive conversation with ANI said, " I think there's a clear thing that the H-1B policy will not be changed, though pre-election has some rhetoric. But post-election, I think things have changed. There's a bit more calmness on that. We have to wait and watch."

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ skilled foreign workers in specialized fields such as technology, engineering, and finance. It is widely used by Indian IT professionals seeking employment opportunities in the United States. Lokesh also emphasized that despite global uncertainties, Andhra Pradesh remains committed to fostering IT growth. "As a state, we are presenting amazing opportunities back home. Many global capability centers (GCCs) are planning to announce investments in our IT capital, Visakhapatnam. Over the next two years, we aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading IT destination."

He also expressed optimism about India's economic potential, stating, "I truly believe India can achieve double-digit growth if all states contribute effectively. This is essential to fulfill the Honorable Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047." Highlighting the significance of platforms like the World Economic Forum, Lokesh remarked that India has successfully organized global events to attract world leaders, and Davos offers a unique platform to showcase our country's potential. While there's no need to compete with Davos, India can host similar events to present our talent, opportunities, and rich culture to the world.

He said "There's no need to compete, but we can actually supplement and host various other events in our great nation. And that's the way we can showcase not only our talent, not only areas of opportunity in this, but actually our culture of, you know, our amazing country, India". Lokesh's remarks highlight Andhra Pradesh's proactive approach to leveraging global platforms while reinforcing India's position as a hub for innovation and growth.

