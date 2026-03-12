Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): A man was arrested after an incident of firing was reported at a function attended here by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, police said on Wednesday.

The police informed that the firing incident occurred during a function held at a marriage venue in the city. Authorities said that a man suspected of opening fire was promptly taken into custody, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Deputy CM Choudhary confirmed that all leaders present at the event were safe following the incident. However, he raised concerns over the security arrangements at the venue and termed it a serious lapse.

"We are all together. I, our leader Farooq Abdullah, and Nasir were together. Everyone is safe. One should ask the police how such a big lapse has happened. It happened at Royal Park in Greater Kailash. There was no one from the local police there. This is a very big security lapse," Choudhary said while speaking to reporters here.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

