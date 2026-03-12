New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming Kerala assembly elections, the Congress held its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to discuss seat-sharing arrangements and electoral strategy.

The CEC meeting concluded in Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo said the discussion focused on finalising the party's approach, including potential candidates and alliance seat-sharing for the polls.

"We discussed seat sharing with a focus on finalising its strategy and candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The party president will decide on this," Singh Deo said.

According to party sources, the meeting was part of the Congress leadership's ongoing preparations for the assembly elections in Kerala, where the party aims to strengthen its position against the ruling alliance.

The CEC of the Congress usually reviews reports from the state unit, assesses political developments and deliberates on the selection of candidates as well as alliance coordination ahead of elections.

The party leadership is expected to take a final call on the seat-sharing formula with its allies after consultations with the state leadership and coalition partners.

The Kerala assembly elections are expected to witness a contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the opposition United Democratic Front led by the Congress.

The party has been holding a series of internal meetings to chalk out its poll strategy and ensure coordination with alliance partners before the announcement of candidates.

Earlier on March 5, Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader VD Satheesan accused the Left Democratic Front-led (LDF) state government of running a false campaign against the United Democratic Front (UDF) by spending money from the state exchequer.

Satheesan further announced that he will be continuing his 30-day Puthuyuga Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram today, adding that a valedictory session will be held on Saturday, in which LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will participate.

Kerala is set to hold elections in the first half of this year, with the main fight between the LDF and UDF. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also in the fray to compete against both alliances. (ANI)

