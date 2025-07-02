Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Amarnath Yatra will officially commence on July 3, and the first batch of pilgrims reached the Udhampur's first base camp, Kali Mata Temple, on Wednesday.

The pilgrims were warmly welcomed by Nalini Prabhat, Chairman, District Development Council, Udhampur, Lal Chand, elected representatives, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai, SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure, and other officers of the District Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Police, and prominent citizens of the District.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said, "As per past practices, when the Yatra reaches Udhampur, we welcome them in Kali Mata Temple. We also organise a cultural programme for them here."

The enthusiastic participation of residents in welcoming the pilgrims reflects the region's deep-rooted tradition of hospitality. Local communities have historically played a crucial role in supporting the Amarnath Yatra, providing assistance and creating a conducive environment for the pilgrims' spiritual journey.

Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said that extensive security measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety and smooth operation of the pilgrimage. "Proper arrangements of security have been done," she said, underlining the administration's efforts towards providing a peaceful and secure Yatra experience for all pilgrims.

Raj, one of the devotees from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, came for the first time along with his friends and family and said, "I am very excited for the Yatra. I have full faith in the government that they have arranged good security and will not let anything happen."

Kailash Singh from Madhya Pradesh, who also came to participate in the Yatra along with 60 to 65 other people, said, "I have no fear. There is military and security everywhere."

The armed forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have joined hands to provide comprehensive security to the lakhs of pilgrims undertaking the challenging yet spiritually enriching journey to the holy cave shrine at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the Himalayas. (ANI)

