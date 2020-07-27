Itanagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Five basic life support (BLS) ambulances were flagged off by Health Minister Alo Libang on Sunday in a boost to Arunachal Pradesh's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libang flagged off the first batch of ambulances at the Directorate of Health Services in Naharlagun, near here.

The induction of the ambulances reflected the governments commitment to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the state, Libang said.

The ambulances would be placed at the district hospitals of West Siang, Changlang, Kurung Kumey, at the proposed COVID Care Centre at the MLA apartment in Chimpu, and the COVID Hospital at Midpu, the minister said.

Libang said that the state government has placed an order for 25 ambulances, including 20 BLS and five advanced life support system, under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

