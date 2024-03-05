Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): The first Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 was inaugurated on Tuesday at Veterinary College Field in Guwahati's Khanapara. The event spread over a duration of three days, started on Tuesday and will conclude on March 7.

The expo was inaugurated by Sanjoy Kishan, Assam Minister of Welfare of Tea Tribes, Labour and Employment; and B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam.

This ground breaking event is a dynamic collaboration with industry giants such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. (BCPL), Assam Petro Chemicals Limited and NTPC Limited.

The Expo will witness active participation from leading manufacturers, esteemed experts, and industry users from across the nation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through an audio-video message, congratulated on the inauguration of the first Bharat Steam Boiler Expo in Guwahati.

"We take immense pride in inaugurating an event that will redefine Assam's industrial landscape. The Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 embodies our vision for inclusive, sustainable, and progressive development. Join us in this transformative journey," Assam Minister Sanjoy Kishan said speaking at the event.

"The Expo is a rallying call to the sector's professionals and workers. We are dedicated to driving skill development, ensuring Assam's workforce is ready for the exciting opportunities unfolding in our evolving industrial landscape," B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam said.

"As we embark on this historic event, we reaffirm our commitment to safety, efficiency, and advancement within the boiler industry. The expo is not just a showcase; it's a testament to Assam's prowess and potential," N Borah, Chief Inspectorate of Boilers, Assam said.

"In collaboration, we pave the way for innovation and sustainability in the boiler industry. This expo is our shared platform to showcase the prowess and promise of this indispensable sector," a message from Co-Hosts (Indian Oil, Oil India, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, Assam Petro Chemicals, National Thermal Power Corporation) read.

The first Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 is not just an event; it's a celebration of the pivotal role boilers play in India's industrial landscape. Serving as the heart of manufacturing units across diverse industries, boilers are the unsung heroes driving production and innovation.

At the core of this initiative lies the venerable Indian Boiler Act, a century-old framework ensuring safety and efficiency in the boiler industry. With this robust foundation, Assam strides confidently into a new era of industrialization, promising a surge in employment opportunities for our local workforce.

The Expo aims to propel the growth and efficiency of various industries that use steam boilers, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and foster networking and business opportunities amongst stakeholders.

The event is hosting a range of participants, including domestic and international steam boiler manufacturers, suppliers of ancillary equipment, service and maintenance professionals, and representatives from sectors reliant on steam boilers such as power plants, textile industries, food processing plants, chemical manufacturers, and more.

The expo will host exhibitions, which will be an extensive showcase of products and technologies, including cutting-edge boiler designs, innovations in fuel efficiency, pollution control equipment, automation and safety solutions.

During the event, there will be a series of seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts on topics such as best maintenance practices, regulatory compliance and safety standards and emerging trends in boiler technology.

BIOMMAS (Bharat Institute of Modern Manufacturing Applied Sciences) with the tagline "Training for the NextGen" Vision Document was unveiled on Tuesday by Assam Minister Sanjoy Kishan during the event.

This is in line with the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for opening Skill Centres, honing the youth and making them industry ready. This Centre of Excellence is envisioned by Kalyan Chakravarty who also heads the Skill Department in the Government of Assam.

The Expo will serve as a platform for business-to-business meetings and collaborations, insights into government subsidies and financing for new technology adoption and exploration of export markets.

Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 expects engagement from various government agencies overseeing industry regulations, safety, and environmental compliance.

This is the beginning of an era for capacity building for next generation modern manufacturing technologies for the state. (ANI)

