Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 18 (ANI): In another landmark development for freight movement in the Kashmir Valley, 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt have arrived for the first time by train from KOD (Kharaghoda) Railway Station in Gujarat to ANT (Anantnag) Railway Station in Jammu & Kashmir, an official release said.

This marks a significant milestone in the growing use of the rail network for freight operations in Kashmir for different non-conventional areas, with reduced transit time, costs, and dependence on road transport.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Thursday highlighted the Centre's efforts to augment the exports of railway machinery.

Speaking with ANI, the MoS said that all firms and railway PSUs are being asked to participate both within and outside the country and submit tenders.

"We are preparing for exports. Why shouldn't our machinery be exported? It will only benefit us by bringing in foreign currency. All firms and railway PSUs are being asked to participate within and outside the country and bring in tenders," he told ANI on the status of exports of railway machinery and Vande Bharat trains.

He addressed the media after taking stock of the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition in New Delhi.

"Our railway wagons and coaches are already being exported to many countries," he said, adding that the railway industry already has big export orders.

Regarding the modernisation of platforms under the PPP model, the minister stated that highways had previously adopted the PPP model, but railways had not. "Now, we are opening up for the railway also. Railway stations are being developed from Rs 20 crore to 3000 crore," he said.

The department has improved everywhere from catering to the technique, he said. In the Cabinet meetings, funds of a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore for the railways have been allocated frequently.

"So a lot of work is being done under the PPP model in the modernisation of railway platforms," he said. (ANI)

