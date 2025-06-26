New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday marked a significant milestone in maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding with the induction of Yard 1271 'Adamya', the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) under the prestigious 08 FPV Project, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), as per a release.

Designed and built entirely by GSL, 'Adamya' exemplifies India's growing shipbuilding capability and represents a major stride towards the nation's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

With over 60 per cent indigenous content, the vessel underscores the success of the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector.

'Adamya' is the first ship in its class within the ICG fleet to feature Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and indigenously developed gearboxes, offering superior maneuverability, operational flexibility, and enhanced performance at sea.

The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilized remote-control guns with fire control systems, an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and an Automated Power Management System (APMS).

These advanced systems will empower the Indian Coast Guard to perform its charter duties with increased precision, efficiency, and responsiveness across India's extensive maritime domain.

Fast Patrol Vessels such as 'Adamya' will act as force multipliers in the ICG's operational fleet, enabling swift response for maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The induction of 'Adamya' not only strengthens India's coastal security architecture but also highlights the nation's expanding maritime capability and technological prowess.

Earlier on June 16, 'Achal', the fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) in a series of eight being constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was ceremoniously launched by Kavita Harbola in the presence of Coast Guard Commissioner (Western Seaboard), Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola, according to a release by Ministry of Defence.

Designed and constructed under stringent dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping, the FPV features over 60 per cent indigenous content. The vessel measures 52 meters in length and 8 meters in breadth, with a displacement of 320 tons. Powered by a CPP-based propulsion system, the vessel can reach a top speed of 27 knots, according to the release. (ANI)

