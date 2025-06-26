Did Indian Government Decide To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Weelers From July 15? NHAI and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Fact-Check Fake News Going Viral

Mumbai, June 26: Several media reports have claimed that from July 15, two-wheelers will no longer be exempted from toll tax at highway entry points and will be brought under the digital toll collection system. According to the reports, the government was preparing to include two-wheelers under the toll regime to ensure that all road users contribute to highway maintenance. The move was also linked to ongoing efforts to digitise toll collection through FASTag. However, the government on June 26 debunked these reports as "fake".

Currently, toll tax is applicable only to four-wheelers and larger vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had, in fact, announced a new FASTag Annual Pass for private four-wheelers last week, priced at INR 3,000, effective from August 15. Meanwhile, media reports claimed preparations are underway to bring two-wheelers under the ambit of the toll regime. Is TRAI Calling Users to Suspend Their Mobile Numbers Over Illegal Activity? PIB Fact-Checks Viral ‘Digital Arrest’ Phone Call Scam.

Fake News Being Circulated That Two-Wheelers Set To Pay Toll From July 15

Photo Credits: X

Will Two-Wheelers Have To Pay Toll Tax From July 15?

However, these reports have been debunked by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In a statement issued recently, NHAI categorically denied these claims, calling them fake. The NHAI confirmed that there is no proposal to levy user fees on two-wheelers, and no such implementation is planned from July 15 or any other date at present.

NHAI Fact Checks Fake News of Toll Tax Being Levied on Two-Wheelers

#FactCheck: Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. #NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers. #FakeNews — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 26, 2025

No Proposal To Levy Toll on Two-Wheelers, Clarifies Nitin Gadkari

📢 महत्वपूर्ण कुछ मीडिया हाऊसेस द्वारा दो-पहिया (Two wheeler) वाहनों पर टोल टैक्स लगाए जाने की भ्रामक खबरें फैलाई जा रही है। ऐसा कोई निर्णय प्रस्तावित नहीं हैं। दो-पहिया वाहन के टोल पर पूरी तरह से छूट जारी रहेगी। बिना सच्चाई जाने भ्रामक खबरें फैलाकर सनसनी निर्माण करना स्वस्थ… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 26, 2025

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari also clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to levy toll tax on two-wheelers. The statement comes amid reports in some sections of the media suggesting that two-wheelers may be brought under the tolling framework starting July 15. Will There Be School Holiday in Ahmedabad on June 27 for Rath Yatra 2025? Know if Schools in Amdavad Will Remain Open or Shut.

Gadkari also appealed to media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, underlining that such reports lead to unnecessary public confusion. Currently, two-wheelers remain exempt from toll charges on national highways, and this policy has not changed. However, it is important to note that two-wheelers are not allowed on access-controlled highways and expressways like Vadodara-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Pune, where their entry is prohibited by law.

Fact check

Claim : Two-Wheelers Likely To Pay Toll-Tax From July 15. Conclusion : This is a fake news as government has not decided to levy toll tax on two-wheelers. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).