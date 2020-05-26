India News | First Flight Carrying 34 Passengers Lands at Hindon Airport from Hubli

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Civil flights began operations from the Sikandarpur civil terminal near the Hindon airbase on Monday.

The Airports Authority of India officials said the entire premises were sanitised and flight from Hubli landed on Monday evening. Passengers boarded the same flight back to Hubli.

A Star Air flight carrying 34 passengers arrived from Hubli at Hindon airport and the same flight departed to Hubli Airport with 14 passengers, said Shobha Bhardwaj, Hindon Airport Manager on Monday.

This is the after the resumption of domestic passenger flights after a lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed lockdown to contain the virus.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31. (ANI)

