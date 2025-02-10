Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), February 10 (ANI): The first-ever Golden Pagoda Marathon Tropical Namsai 2025 brought together athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across India and beyond, marking a new chapter in Arunachal Pradesh's sports and tourism landscape.

The event, held in Namsai on Sunday, was organized by Edify Sports in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Its goal was to promote fitness, cultural exchange, and adventure tourism in the region.

The marathon, with participants from Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, and various regions of India, has positioned Namsai as an emerging premier sporting destination, highlighting its potential for future events and athletic gatherings.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Minister of Forest & Environment Wangki Lowang and other dignitaries, flagged off the event at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) in Namsai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein highlighted the significance of such large-scale sporting events, underlined their role in encouraging fitness, fostering local economic growth, and strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's position as a hub for adventure sports.

"Marathons in Arunachal Pradesh are not only taking place in Namsai but also in other places of Arunachal Pradesh. In Arunachal Pradesh, Marathons are taking place. High altitude Marathons are taking place in Tawang, Leparata district, Basar, and Mechuka. But in tropical areas, low-level Marathons are not taking place. So, I am trying to organize Marathons in tropical areas, so that this message reaches all of Arunachal Pradesh," the Deputy CM said

"Our main objective is that the youth who are suffering from drug addiction, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but also in the North-East of Arunachal Pradesh, to bring them out of their environment, this Golden Pagoda Marathon is also a small effort of ours to bring them out, to bring them interested in sports, to bring them interested in fitness. Our history of sports is very old. We have been playing sports for centuries," he added,

He also noted that Namsai has a deep-rooted connection with sports, particularly football, and reiterated the state's commitment to reviving its sporting legacy through structured initiatives.

The event saw an overwhelming response with 952 participants, competing in four race categories, a 42 km Full Marathon, a 21 km Half Marathon, a 10 km Run, and a 5 km fun run. The participants include elite professional athletes, local runners and students, the marathon provided a platform for both competitive and community-driven participation, making it an inclusive and high-energy sporting spectacle.

With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, the Golden Pagoda Marathon partnered with Nature's Orbit Collective Foundation to ensure a zero-waste, plastic-free event. The initiative, supported by The Green Squad Team, implemented waste segregation, recycling, and composting measures, underscoring the importance of sustainability in large-scale sporting events.

Highlighting the government's long-term vision for sports development, Deputy Chief Minister Mein shared that the state government is actively collaborating with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to create structured opportunities for young athletes. As part of these efforts, two new football stadiums are under development in Namsai, and a partnership with John Abraham's NorthEast United FC under the Northeastern Football Federation will soon take shape, starting with Namsai as its first focus area.

Expressing gratitude to the event's Brand Ambassador, Padma Shri Anshu Jamsenpa, Mein acknowledged her contributions to inspiring young athletes across the country and reaffirmed the government's commitment to nurturing sporting talent and strengthening grassroots-level sports infrastructure.

Mein reiterated that the Golden Pagoda Marathon is only the beginning of Arunachal Pradesh's journey toward becoming a key destination for adventure sports and international sporting events. Future editions are expected to expand with more sporting disciplines and fitness-related initiatives, further promoting sportsmanship and Arunachal's cultural heritage.

The event was attended by Advisors Zingnu Namchoom & Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLAs Nyabi Dirchi, Topin Ete, Puinnyo Apum, Likha Soni, and Nikh Kamin, Secretary of Tourism Ranphoa Ngowa, AIFA Treasurer Kipa Ajay, and Deputy Commissioner of Namsai C.R. Khampa.

With its successful debut, the Golden Pagoda Marathon Tropical Namsai 2025 has set the foundation for a thriving sporting culture in Arunachal Pradesh, inspiring future generations while strengthening the state's position in sports, fitness, tourism, and sustainability. (ANI)

