New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Opening of the varsity, technical glitches, entrance exams were some of the issues addressed by Delhi University officials during the first online open session held for varsity aspirants on Tuesday.

The Delhi University commenced the registration process for post-graduate, MPhil, PhD courses on July 26 and nearly 21,959 aspirants had registered for around 20,000 PG seats till 5 pm on Tuesday.

Nearly 2,577 registrations were done for MPhil and PhD courses.

The varsity held its first Open Day online to answer queries of aspirants where officials assured students that the entrance tests will not cause any inconvenience to students and will be held following all Covid norms.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson, Admissions said that this is the second year in a row that the process will be completely online and one can apply from home.

"The registration process started on July 26 and will go on till August 21. The admission portal is quite interactive and has an Artificial Intelligence enabled chatbot that will answer your queries immediately.

Half of the seats are merit-based and half of the seats are entrance-based. The entrance tests are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and are likely to be held in September. They have not informed us about the dates yet," he said.

Gupta also said that since the process is online, technical glitches might arise. "There is a possibility that you might not receive the acknowledgement immediately. Please wait. We will try and ensure that the process goes off smoothly," he added.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said the NTA gets all its test centres sanitised and will ensure proper distance between two students so that no one is inconvenienced.

"If the student informs them that he has fever or any other issue, they will ensure that they are made to sit separately. In a way, we are conducting the test at your home. The NTA has such a huge network and has already identified 237 cities where they can conduct these examinations," the senior varsity official said.

While stating that the exam pattern is transparent, he said if a question is wrong or the options provided are not the right answers, it can be challenged by the student.

"The exam results are announced along with the answer key. All of you are equal in front of us," he added.

The registrar also cautioned that students should keep their login ID and password safe and the varsity cannot tamper with it.

"Most of the students have debit cards and credit cards and can make the payment online. But in case you don't have a debit card and go to your nearest cafe to make the payment, please ensure that the person who is using their account to pay the fees is not cancelling it," he said.

Regarding the opening of the varsity, he said classes will be run in both online and face to face mode depending on the Covid situation.

"We will first see if the hostel facilities or PG facilities are available and only then will we open the varsity slowly and slowly," he said.

Officials said that it is not possible that every student gets a varsity hostel and said that the allotment is purely merit-based.

