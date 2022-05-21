Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) May 21, (ANI): Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Friday said her team is mulling over launching multiple developmental programmes that can comprehensively enhance students' personalities.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on May 19 appointed Prof Nilofer Khan, Professor Department of Home Science, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

Nilofer, who has been associated with the Kashmir University in different capacities for the last thirty-seven years, said to ANI that working with dedication has remained her core value during her career so far. "I will continue to remain dedicated in her role as Vice-Chancellor too," she said.

She said her team is mulling over launching multiple development programmes that can comprehensively enhance students' personalities. She also emphasized working in a direction that can further improve the university's performance at all parameters.

"I will continue my work towards the student development programs. I will try to take everyone ahead together. We will try to get NAAC Accreditation A++ in 2024 which is currently A+. We will try to improve our NIRF ranking," Prof Nilofer said.

Kashmiri students, she said, have huge potential and it needed to be channelized in an appropriate direction. Prof Nilofer said her only objective as of now is the comprehensive development of all her students.

"Kashmiri youths are skilled and talented. No matter where they are, they have been performing exceedingly well. And there is a huge potential for the youth in the valley and we believe that we are going in the right direction." Nilofer said.

"The management has floated a mega programme, which is essentially focused on developing students in other fields too. The excellence should not remain limited to academics only but the youth should be excelling at extra-curricular activities too. Not just boys, but girls too should be excelling in these activities," added Prof Nilofer.

While thanking her parents, especially her father from whom she believes that she has imbibed many of her qualities, Nilofer said she will remain committed to gender equality.

"I belong to a middle-class family. In our joint family, we were four sisters. When I talk about gender equality, I remember that my father gave preference to his daughters in studies. We were students in a convent and our brothers studied in DAV school. His attitude towards gender equity was embedded in me. He vouched for female education. And I worked for that as well," said Prof Nilofer. (ANI)

