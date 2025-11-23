Kaziranga (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): In a major breakthrough at Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, security personnel recovered bones of Royal Bengal Tiger, officials said.

Security personnel also arrested five persons for illegal possession and attempting to sell the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger.

Also Read | Mumbai: Wife of Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA Anant Garje Dies by Suicide in Worli, Family Alleges Harassment.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger recovered from the possession of Depen Pegu from Simaluguri Baligaon, Gohpur area.

"In the operation of Eastern Range, Gamaria and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division, a total of 5 accused persons were apprehended on November 22," she said.

Also Read | Namansh Syal Funeral: Wing Commander Afshan Pays Last Respect to Brave Husband Killed in Tejas Fighter Jet Crash at Dubai Air Show (Watch Video).

The apprehended persons were identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu.

"They were trying to sell the wild animal trophy, and they were in contact with past offenders of the rhino poaching case," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)