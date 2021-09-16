Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Five smugglers were arrested and 36 bovine animals were rescued from them in the district on Wednesday, officials said.

A police team intercepted two vehicles in Chowki Choura area of the district and carried out searches, they said.

Also Read | Festive Season 2021: Assam Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines for Upcoming Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali; Check Details Here.

The police rescued 36 bovines during searches carried out by them, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf, Faisal Bashir, Touseef Ahmed Sheikh, Muneeb Ahmed Shiekh, residents of Anantnag district of South Kashmir and Barkat Ali of Akhnoor area of Jammu district, they said.

Also Read | Guwahati Grenade Blast Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 5 ULFA-I Terrorists.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)