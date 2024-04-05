Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Five fishermen were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Nine fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing. The incident occurred 50 miles away from Visakhapatnam coast.

ICGS commandant VR Prakash confirmed the incident.

He said, "As per the information of Coast guard, (Indian Coast Guard Ship) ICGS Veera rushed to the spot for rescue operation. All the crew of the fishing boat escaped with minor injuries. No causalities has been reported. ICGS team provided first aid and bringing them to Visakhapatnam coast." (ANI)

