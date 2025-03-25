Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested and a Child in Conflict with Law was apprehended by police in Nalgonda district of Telangana in connection with the alleged leak of Telugu question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board exam, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested include a private school teacher and owner of a photocopy centre, Nalgonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Shivram Reddy said.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Remains Defiant After Stand-Up Comedy Criticising Eknath Shinde, Says 'Poking Fun at Leaders Not Against Law', Shiv Sena Neta Compares Comic's Remarks to Taking 'Supari'.

On March 21, a minor boy climbed the wall of the state-run girls residential school (exam centre) in Nakrekal town of Nalgonda district and took a photo of the question paper from a girl student using his mobile phone. He took the photo standing near a window when the girl showed him the question paper, police said. The girl student was subsequently debarred.

The question paper was then circulated among other accused through social media platform and the private teacher wrote the answers for some questions and sent it back to other accused. They took print outs of answers from the photocopy centre, police said.

Also Read | Misleading Ads Crackdown: CCPA Imposes INR 77.6 Lakh Penalty on 24 Coaching Institutes for Misleading Advertisement in India.

The accused then took answer slips and reached the exam centre to hand over to some students, but they ran away after noticing the police, the official said.

The accused with an intention to help children of their relatives and friends in getting good marks through illegal means planned to secure question papers and later wanted to hand over the answer slips to those appearing, police explained.

The five arrested accused were sent to judicial custody on March 23 and investigation is continuing against six others named as accused in the case, the DSP said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and under Telangana State Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act-1997 was registered. The exams began across the state on March 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)