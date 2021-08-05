North Goa (Goa) [India], August 5 (ANI): Five persons were arrested on Thursday in an attempt to extract Rs 1 crore in ransom a day after the kidnapping, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

Meena said that the five accused had kidnapped a plywood supplier Navin Patel from Thivim village in North Goa on Wednesday and demanded Rs 1 crore in ransom from his wife.

"In all five persons have been detained and action will be taken as per evidence collected against them," he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Birendra Kumar (26) from Bihar, Nishant Mogan (22) from Mangalore, Manjunath Baiganoor (28) from Candolim, Sujit Kesarkar (25) and Subhash Bhonsle (51) both from Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

The accused were arrested after the police tracked down the location of a stolen mobile phone used by the accused to demand the ransom. (ANI)

