Gondia, Dec 9 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle out teak wood from the reserve forest area of the Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR), located between Bhandara and Gondia districts of Maharashtra, a Forest department official said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday night on a tip-off, said Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dada Raut.

Teak wood worth Rs 13,808 and an SUV were seized.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Forest Act.

A local court remanded th accused in the custody of Forest department for one day on Wednesday.

