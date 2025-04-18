Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested from Kerala in connection with a robbery of Rs 30 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police have said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told mediapersons on Thursday that the crime was committed on February 21.

An employee of a Mumbai-based private firm was accosted by four men at a parking lot near the Thane railway station. The gang snatched a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from the victim, who approached the police, he said.

After working on several inputs, including CCTV footage, the Thane police recently arrested five persons from Kerala and recovered Rs 7.5 lakh cash and two iPhones worth Rs 3 lakh, purchased using the robbed money, he said.

“The five have been identified as Vignesh Poken K (31) and Suhat Moinuddin Khoya TP (31) from Calicut, Prabuldev Premkumar Pullivata (25) and Akil Krishna PV (27) from Coonoor, and Subilesh K Balakrishnan (32) from Kozhikode,” the official said.

They have been remanded in police custody till April 19, he added.

