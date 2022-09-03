New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Amid the strained relations between the LG and the AAP dispensation, the Services department on Saturday issued transfer orders of five IAS officers as well as the additional director of Information and Publicity of the Delhi government.

Manoj Dwivedi, a 2003 batch DANICS officer, additional director with additional charge of director of Directorate of Information and Publicity(DIP), CEO Shabdarth, and senior general manager of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation DSCSC, has been transferred as special secretary in Administrative Reforms department, said an order of Services department.

The Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services or DANICS provide officers to administer the civil administration of these Union Territory segments.

The Services department looking after transfer and postings of officers in Delhi government comes under direct control of the Lt Governor. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has approached the court seeking control over the department.

Labour Commissioner RN Sharma, a 2010 batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been given the additional charge of director DIP cum special secretary Information and Publicity and CEO of Shabdarth.

Technical Training Education Alice Vaz, a 2005-batch IAS officer, is posted as commissioner cum secretary higher education and TTE along with additional charge of the secretary information and publicity.

Commissioner Trade and Taxes S B Deepak Kumar, also a 2005-batch IAS officer, will have the additional charge of Delhi government's policy think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC).

A 2008-batch IAS officer, Information and Publicity Secretary C R Garg will now take charge as Secretary, Art, Culture and Language.

Development Commissioner A K Singh, a 1995-batch IAS, will have additional charge of principal secretary, Environment, Forest, and Cooperatives.

The transfers come close on the heels of a tussle involving Delhi LG V K Saxena and the AAP government.

The relations between the two sides quickly deteriorated after Saxena recommended CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

In recent days, the AAP has accused the LG of corruption during his previous charge as KVIC chairman and demanded CBI probe into it.

Saxena hit back at Arvind Kejriwal alleging the chief minister was resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" since he flagged various issues including Excise policy irregularities under the AAP government.

