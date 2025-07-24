Etah (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Health authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district sealed five illegal clinics and launched a crackdown on unqualified medical practitioners operating in rural areas, officials said on Thursday.

The raids were carried out in the Aliganj block on the instructions of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Umesh Tripathi. The operation was led by Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Sudhir Mohan.

Several unauthorised clinics were found operating allegedly without proper medical qualifications or registration. During the raid, a number of so-called 'doctors' shuttered their clinics and fled the spot.

Dr Mohan said the action was taken following repeated complaints about unlicensed clinics functioning illegally. Four of the sealed clinics were located in the Nadrala village and were being run by individuals named Pratibhan, Rizwan, Ahmad Ali, and Saddam. Another clinic operated by Dr Jaiprakash in the Nagla Bhajja village was also sealed.

"These clinics were putting lives at risk. People without any formal medical degree or registration were treating patients. This is a serious public health concern," Dr Mohan said. He added that the department will continue to conduct such inspections in the future.

The crackdown follows the recent death of a teenager in the same area, allegedly due to treatment by an unqualified practitioner.

